READING, Pa – Olympic champion figure skater Scott Hamilton opened his keynote address at the 109th Greater Reading Chamber Alliance annual dinner by noting that he’s fallen on the ice in competition more than 40,000 times.
“Forty-one thousand, six hundred,” he said. “But who’s counting?”
Hamilton, who went on to win the gold medal in 1984 and now is the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, noted that the difference was that he got up 41,600 times, as well.
That was a call for resilience for an audience whose businesses in the past two years have faced the strong headwinds of the coronavirus pandemic. And it was an especially appropriate message for 60 businesses honored at the event for success and growth despite those challenges.
In fact, because of the limitations of COVID-19, it was the first time in three years the annual dinner was held.
“We’re back – after a couple of years,” Michelle Richards, chairwoman of the chamber board, said in formally opening the program.
It was a sentiment echoed later in the program by chamber President Jim Gerlach, who said it was “great to be together after a couple of tumultuous years.”
Hamilton, in a 45-minute speech at Santander Arena – where he noted he had performed in a skating competition years ago – noted that five of those falls came during his first appearance in the nationals at the novice level.
He said it was six words after that failure that changed his life forever: When another friend, in the audience of the national champion, told him “Hey, go get me a beer,” indicating Hamilton wasn’t as worthy as he was.
“I decided at that moment I was going to work harder to get better,” Hamilton said.
He said he believes America has “lost our desire to be better … to get out there and be competitive.”
“It’s become an issue; it’s become a problem in this country,” Hamilton said. “It just doesn’t work.”
Since his Olympic triumph he has been a TV analyst/commentator, motivational speaker and best-selling author, including his 2018 book “Finish First: Winning Changes Everything,” on which much of the book was based.
Hamilton also has since overcome adversity, surviving cancer and a pituitary brain tumor.
“I truly believe the foundation for a great life is built on winning,” he said.
In “Finish First,” Hamilton listed several ways to achieve that, three of which he concentrated on in his speech.
First, he said showing up every day with intention. He noted that from 1980 to 1984, he had an unbroken string in competition because he did his best every day.
Next, he said, is committing to the process. He noted that he hated the compulsory skating part of competition, but realized it was his weak spot, and his work to improve it helped him win.
The final key, Hamilton said, is to embrace failure, because “failure is information” about how to succeed. He spoke of how trees in the Biosphere II environmental science lab continually failed at maturity because they never faced wind – the kind of resistance needed to make them stronger.
“We cannot grow into what we need to be without resistance,” he said. “Love harder, deeper, stronger than you ever thought you could.”
After two years without the program, the chamber this year tweaked its New Business Excellence Awards to separate businesses by revenue to honor the area’s high-growth companies.
The top category honored 50 businesses with annual revenue of more than $1 million for the past three years. It also made eligible companies not headquartered in Berks County but that generated at least 50% of their annual revenue in the county.
Top among companies with more than $1 million in annual revenue for the past three years were Translogistics Inc., Keller Williams Platinum Realty and Customers Bancorp Inc.
Top among companies with $250,000-$1 million in annual revenue were American Barber and Beauty Academy; The Junkluggers of Berks, Chester and Lancaster; and Catering by John Lowe.