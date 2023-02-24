READING, Pa. - Praying for peace and an end to war: People gathered in Reading to commemorate the one-year anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"There's no reason for this, not at all," said Debbie Marco, cantor for Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) Ukrainian Catholic Church. "A lot of people, who still have family over there, they worry every day: 'Are they going to be ok? Are they going to be safe?'"

Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church opened its doors to anyone who wanted to worship. They prayed the rosary and stations of the cross.

During the day, people could also pray privately for the people of Ukraine.

"All of the prayers said today are being said for Ukraine, for peace, for all of the lost soldiers and innocent people who have lost their lives," explained Marco.

Marco teaches Catechism at the church and feels for the kids she can't reach.

"They want a normal life, and their parents want them to have a normal life, and now, they have to grow up in a war zone," said Marco. "They have to go to school in underground tunnels in the subways."

The somber service marked the day that would turn into a year of fighting for freedom.

"We're very strong," stated Marco. "We've gone through a lot in our history. We're very caring, very devoted."

"We want to be independent," said Nataliya Halan of Lehighton, who is from Ukraine. "We want our own land. We have Canada and the United States. Canadian people don't want to come here and take a piece of land and do what they want."

Halan left Ukraine in '04, but she still has family, friends and old classmates who live in the country.

"Every day we're hearing from them, the noise from bombing. They're not safe," she explained. "We never know what the Russians are going to do."

She checks on them every day. The horrors being witnessed now, she says, are reminiscent of the war her elders lived through and told stories about.

"Our grandparents told us very bad stories about what happened during WWII. Them killing people. They take them from the house with nothing," explained Halan. "I didn't want to listen because I was so young. Right now, I understand: It's Russian people for us."

365 days of sadness, fear and unknowns, but congregants prayed to help Ukraine find a new, brighter tomorrow.

"Hopefully, all the devotions and prayer are going to bring about peace, not only in Ukraine but the whole world," added Marco.