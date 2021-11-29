READING, Pa. — It's said that those on TV can be a voice for the voiceless. In Joseph Flamm's case, he is a voice for the homeless.
"We all have troubles," said Flamm. "We all have trials and tribulations, and we're all in this together, really."
No one is immune from adversity, but the severity of that adversity can vary greatly. Flamm knows all too well.
"My youngest sister and I were homeless for a year and 10 months," Flamm told WFMZ's Jim Vasil.
Flamm grew up in a middle-class family in Reading. Becoming homeless one day was not on his radar. Financial struggles led him and his sister to a low point.
"The vehicle that we were living in for 3 or 4 weeks was taken," said Flamm. "We were on a bench outside a grocery store in April 2017, not knowing what the heck to do. It was frightening, to say the least."
They would take residence in Reading's Opportunity House. Through his faith and several acts of kindness, he got back on his feet.
Today, he's an advocate for the homeless on a program that airs on Berks Community Television, also known as BCTV.
"The program's called 'What About Homelessness?' The objective, of course, is to talk about homelessness, put the issue out, more so, in the public, front and center, and affect change," Flamm explained.
He's already hosted seven shows and plans to have the show go monthly soon.
"We're going to do a lot of big things," said Flamm. "I truly believe that."
At last check, Flamm said the next show is scheduled to air on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on BCTV.