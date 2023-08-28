READING, Pa. - Police say a man is in custody and charged in the murder of a 19-year-old who went missing in late March.

20-year-old Hector Torres is charged with first, second and third degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and related offenses in the death of Javien Perch of Reading.

Perch was reported missing March 28 after loved ones say he went to walk to a friend's house but never arrived.

Authorities allege that Torres, along with Vashon Winfield and Ansari Jalal, crossed paths with Perch in the area 10th and Greenwich Streets and lured the teen into a vehicle.

Perch's body was found several days later in a wooded area near the Reading/Alsace Township line. Investigators say he was shot multiple times.

Police have not provided a motive for the kidnapping and killing.

Torres is in Berks County Jail after being denied bail.

Winfield and Jalal are still on the loose.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police.