READING, Pa. - Police in Reading are investigating a pair of shootings within a 24-hour period, one of which turned fatal.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. Police say prior to their arrival, a 19-year-old man was transported by personal vehicle to Reading Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say a second man, suffering from a single gunshot wound in the same incident, was also transported for medical treatment. His condition is unknown and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Just after midnight Monday, Reading Police patrol officers were dispatched to the area of South Sixth and Spruce Streets for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man who suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say, at this time, the man is uncooperative. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to public safety from this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police 610-655-6116.