READING, Pa. - Reading Police are investigating a fatal crash that authorities say involved a non-street legal dirt bike.

At approximately, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Police were dispatched to the area of North Grace Street and Lancaster Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Police say the two-vehicle crash involved a dirt bike and passenger car.

The 26-year-old male operator of the dirt bike was being treated for his injuries by EMS when police arrived.

He was transported to Reading Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name at this time.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Reading Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.