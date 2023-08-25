One killed in Ruscombmanor Twp. crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Ruscombmanor Township.

The single vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Basket Road.

Initial emergency dispatches called for an accident with one person ejected.

Fleetwood Police say the driver, a 26-year-old man whose identity authorities have not yet released, lost control, resulting in a rollover.

Authorities say the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. He later died.

The road was closed for approximately 3 hours and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fleetwood Police Department at (610) 944-7011 or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County at (877) 373-9913.