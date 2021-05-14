A solemn procession to honor 57-year-old Robert Bickham began underneath an American flag late Friday afternoon as many of his buddies gathered to create a supportive scene that his now widowed wife describes as surreal.
"It's very hard," Michelle Bickham said. "Especially when it's so unexpected and I still have the moments where I have trouble believing that it's actually true. It's surreal. I don't want to believe he's really gone."
Bickham died earlier this month. He lived a life of service, most recently as a deputy coroner for Berks County, and a former Reading and Bernville police officer. One current member of Reading's force said Bickham helped guide him.
"It was kind of a shock, you weren't really expecting it," said Sgt. Darrin Dougherty with Reading Police. "When it's unexpected it always makes it a little more difficult and when you lose a guy like FTO Bickham. It's a hard blow to lose a great family guy, a great guy to the community.
Friends and family are recalling Bickham as a man who cared a lot about the Reading community and beyond and who lived to be a servant to the public.
"In police work there's a lot of ways to handle problems that you're faced with on a daily basis and Bob was one of the guys that was very good at talking to people trying to find out 'hey what's going on,'" Dougherty said.
Friends recall Bickham as a motorcycle enthusiast, karate instructor, devoted husband, father and grandfather. And as the community honors him, that feeling is reciprocated.
"I am honored to have all these people come out and support both me and my husband," Bickham said.