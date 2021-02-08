READING, Pa. - A Reading-based organization that promotes wellness within Berks County's LGBTQ+ community is collecting clothing for people in need.
One Love Project announced Monday that it has partnered with the LGBT Center of Greater Reading and Zoo Much Fun to hold a collection drive.
Those wishing to donate can drop off clothing that is used but still in good condition at The Gables at Overlook Mansion, 620 Centre Avenue, any time through March 8.
Organizers said they will distribute the donations to those in need at "The Spring Awakening Clothing Drive," which will take place at the mansion on March 14 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.