One Love Project clothing donations
One Love Project

READING, Pa. - A Reading-based organization that promotes wellness within Berks County's LGBTQ+ community is collecting clothing for people in need.

One Love Project announced Monday that it has partnered with the LGBT Center of Greater Reading and Zoo Much Fun to hold a collection drive.

Those wishing to donate can drop off clothing that is used but still in good condition at The Gables at Overlook Mansion, 620 Centre Avenue, any time through March 8.

Organizers said they will distribute the donations to those in need at "The Spring Awakening Clothing Drive," which will take place at the mansion on March 14 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Spring Awakening Clothing Drive poster

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.