READING, Pa. - On Sunday, Reading Police responded to a fatal shooting in the 300 block of Pear Street.
"There's one deceased victim,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said.
Adams say officers were called around 5:30 Sunday morning after a young man was shot and killed.
Meanwhile, whoever's responsible remains on the loose.
"We hope that this is an isolated incident, but frankly it's early on in the investigation,” Adams said.
This latest homicide comes just hours after the city's police department collected over 70 guns during a buyback program Saturday to help curb violence during the warmer months.
Adams says while successful, the city has a long way to go.
"I don't believe that we're ever going to get to the point where we get illegal guns out of the hands of those individuals who have no business possessing or having access to a firearm,” he said.
He does, however, have a message for whoever's responsible for this latest shooting, or any future acts of violence.
"We're going to arrest them and we're going to incarcerate them and we're going to seek serious lengthy prison sentences for those who are involved in violent crimes in our community,” Adams said.
Adams says anyone with any information should contact Reading Police.