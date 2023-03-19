RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - We're following a crash in Allegheny County that sent at least one person to the hospital.

It happened around 7 p.m., Saturday, in Richland Township, at Route 309 and Reservoir Road.

A 69 News photojournalist saw crews rush an unconscious person to the hospital.

The extend of their injuries hasn't been released or their condition at this time.

No word on any other injuries or what caused the crash.