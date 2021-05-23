GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - One person is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Greenwich Township on Sunday. The car fell from a Berks County interstate.
Berks County communications confirms the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 78 westbound. The coroner was called to the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, left Interstate 78WB and fell onto Old Route 22.
It's reported that the vehicle hit scaffolding and landed in a ditch before catching on fire.
Both Interstate 78 in the area of MM 39.8 and part of Old Route 22 were closed for hours following the crash while PSP investigated.