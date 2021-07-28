READING, Pa. – Phillies faithful filled the concourse in Baseballtown under a hot summer sun to meet a legendary player, who himself was remembering an old Phillies friend.
"He taught me about how to deal with the media, how to play hurt, how to deal with Phillie fans, and all kind of different things that helped me early on in my career when I was struggling, so I owed him a lot," explained Mickey Morandini about Darren Daulton, who was a catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies when Morandini got his start.
Morandini paid a long overdue visit to the ballpark he once came through — this time as an ambassador for the Darren Daulton Foundation as it teams up with the Fightin Phils to fight cancer.
"Obviously, every foundation right now is struggling coming out of the pandemic, as you said," Brent Datto, president of the Darren Daulton Foundation, said, "but anything anybody can do whether it's monetarily or even giving their time to the foundation, we have great events throughout the year."
Another close friend of Daulton family in attendance who recalled many memories was local business owner Dick Yuengling.
"He came walking into the brewery, down this long hall with shorts, t-shirt hanging out and flip flops, and I thought, 'I gotta hire this guy,'" Yuengling recalled. "He had a big grin on his face. He always had a big grin.”
As those close to Daulton recalled memories of him and his impact, there were also stories of hope and survival in the stadium, including those from one cancer survivor from Pottstown.
"I think support," said Sandy Liberatori. "I think that people can look at this situation and say, there's somebody that survived for almost 40 years and it’s possible, but I think also people have to be aware there's a lot of work still to do."