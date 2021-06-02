BERN TWP., Pa. | For the first time since 2019, Klinger's at the Airport in Bern Township is going to run up its engine for World War II Weekend.
"I mean, it's one of the biggest weekends in Berks County," said Mark Klinger, owner of Klinger's at multiple locations.
A few weeks ago, Klinger thought he'd have to shut down his other location, Klinger's on Carsonia in Lower Alsace Township, on World War II Weekend to meet staffing requirements.
Now, he says the plan is for both restaurants to remain open.
"World War II Weekend always brings extra traffic over here for sure," Klinger noted. "It's always a big boost for us."
There was no World War II Weekend last year, as the coronavirus pandemic was still in its early stages.
"Last year was full of a lot of blows. Not having the air show was one of those," said Klinger. "It was actually so much of a blow we couldn't even justify keeping the doors open for takeout at the time."
But this year, as a pilot would say, there are much clearer skies.
"Clear for takeoff here at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum," said Thorne Harkin, an employee at the museum. "They can expect a full show, we haven't done anything to take away or detract from the reenactments or any of the flying scheduled."
"We're a small business and one of our things is we help out other small businesses in the area," he added.