READING, Pa.- In a time like this many people turn to prayer, one of the most universal ways to offer support.
The Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church in Reading opened its doors for open prayer, an evening rosary and stations of the cross in honor of those suffering on the other side of the world.
"We do have parishioners that have family over in Ukraine yet," said William Kazmierczak, a longtime parishioner.
The church has also been active in raising money for Ukraine through food sales and is currently holding its pre-Easter food sale.
"We're opening up for Lent, because Lent is big in our tradition," Kazmierczak said. "We sell pierogies, nut roll, apricot and poppyseed rolls and halushki, which is cabbage and noodles, and bread."
The parish says since the war started fundraiser food sales have been higher than even before.
"We had tremendous support for Ukraine on food sales," said Kazmierczak. "We held a spaghetti dinner last year where all proceeds went to Ukraine and it was excellent with support from companies and other churches and people in general."
Kazmierczak plays a huge role in food prep and sales. Church officials are grateful for every bit of support for the embattled country and are praying for the war to end.
"I wish it would be over," Kazmierczak said.