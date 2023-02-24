READING, Pa.- In a time like this many people turn to prayer, one of the most universal ways to offer support.

The Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church in Reading opened its doors for open prayer, an evening rosary and stations of the cross in honor of those suffering on the other side of the world.

"We do have parishioners that have family over in Ukraine yet," said William Kazmierczak, a longtime parishioner.

The church has also been active in raising money for Ukraine through food sales and is currently holding its pre-Easter food sale.

"We're opening up for Lent, because Lent is big in our tradition," Kazmierczak said. "We sell pierogies, nut roll, apricot and poppyseed rolls and halushki, which is cabbage and noodles, and bread."