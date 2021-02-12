WYOMISSING, Pa. – The idea is simple — order your favorite meal from your local go-to restaurant, and swing by to pick it up right in your neighborhood.
It's a pandemic-derived concept from community support organization Do It Local Berks County, which started with 50 food orders, and this week, got 400.
"Hey, we got nothing to lose," said Heather Brady, co-founder of the organization. "Let's try other places and see what we can do, and it's exploding."
"I thought we'd go for a couple of weeks," she said. "Now we are going on six or seven weeks, I guess it is, and a lot of the restaurants are asking we do it for a whole year."
One of the latest participating restaurants is The Barley Mow, based in West Reading. Owners say the initiative creates yet another method to get food to customers.
"To just pivot how we normally do things, like this is a catered type of event, we don't normally do this," explained Claire Starr, co-owner of The Barley Mow. "So just changing our style has really helped us get through but it's been tough."
Their stand popped up in Wyomissing, but the group moves around.
The pop-ups began in December 2020 and are giving restaurants ideas for innovative things they can do, even after the pandemic ends.
"Through this, we started doing dinner boxes for each holiday or whatever special event is coming," Starr explained. "We did a prix fixe dinner box and they have been hugely successful, so we will keep that up for sure."