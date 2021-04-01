READING, Pa. – For some actors and actresses from Penn State Berks, a new way of practicing their craft started with a simple question posed during the pandemic.
"I said, 'Hey, I read this thing online about somebody trying to do online theater. Would you be interested in that?'" recalled Taylor Clark Housel, with Pandemic Players Pennsylvania. "She said, 'Yeah, OK, sure.'"
Actress Caitlin Whelan says doing virtual theater with the Pandemic Players has helped her to develop different skills that she can now bring to in-person performances.
"I think all of us really did take something away from this entire experience, not just as artists but also as people," said Whelan. "We really got through this together."
The virtual productions also served to maintain the actors' sanity through a difficult time for the industry.
"It's absolutely vital for several reasons," said Adam Kissinger, also a member of the group. "It's part of your identity as a performer or an artist. It's something that keeps you, you. It's something that keeps you sane.”
What began as a modest online outlet for actors in Berks County turned into a virtual experience that audiences equally began to look forward to joining.
"Just to make the days go by a little quicker — getting to share that with the audience members who participated or would just leave comments in the chats," said member Griffin Cook. "It was really cool to be able to have that kind of connection."
Now a reunion special is on the way, as well as projects planned with the Actor's School of Lancaster and a few surprises to come.
"Hey, we're all in this together," said Cook. "It's easy to say that, but to kind of really get to feel it, where OK, we're all doing what we can just to get by."