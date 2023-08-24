KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Close friends, neighbors and moms, Sara Rarick and Ally Fenstermacher, say MistFits Liquidations has really grown since it began.

"We just saw a friend of ours doing liquidation, buying pallets, selling, and we're like 'Ohh, that seems fun. Easy-peasy,'" said Rarick.

The two gave it a try starting out of Sara's house with a shed full of stuff.

"We bought two Amazon boxes for like $200," explained Rarick. "Really odd stuff but we made our made money back."

What started as a just for fun online liquidation business blossomed into a storefront with the same deals.

"We've been doing it for about a year and a half so we've made our fair share of mistakes with buying, but we've learned where to buy and how much to spend so that we can sell it at a good deal but still make money," Rarick said.

The store, which offers all types of items from clothing and shoes to home goods and kids and pet stuff, is located in downtown Kutztown.

"We liked the fact that it was a college town and that we'll have a lot of foot traffic," said Fenstermacher. "So we'll gain some new customers."

"We have our following and our customers are pretty local to here already, so we wouldn't be losing customers, we would just be bringing them in to do more shopping," said Rarick.

The friends say while it's a lot of work and dedication to make their business lucrative, it's tons of fun and is rewarding. Besides allowing people to shop at discounted rates, they also donate some of the goods to charity.

"It's nice to be able to give back with it," Fenstermacher added.

This is the opening weekend. They will offer an additional 10% off on top of the already discounted prices.