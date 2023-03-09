Voting is underway through Friday, March 10 for the Berks Schuylkill 2023 What's So Cool About Manufacturing Viewers Choice Award.

Student teams from 27 middle schools in Berks and Schuylkill counties are competing.

The teams made videos showcasing some of the area's biggest manufacturers.

The goal is to help the students learn about the types of manufacturing careers that are available.

Voting will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Awards will be presented during a ceremony at the DoubleTree hotel in Reading on March 21st.

You can cast your vote here.