READING, Pa. — Voting is now open for this year's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" contest.
Students who attend schools in Berks and Schuylkill counties teamed up with local manufacturers to produce videos that showcase their businesses.
The 21 schools and companies that participated in this year's contest are:
- Williams Valley Jr.-Sr. High School / Michael Foods Inc.
- Exeter Township Jr. High School / American Polarizers Inc.
- Oley Valley Middle School / Misco Products Corporation
- Governor Mifflin Middle School / Sunsweet Growers Inc.
- Wilson Southern Middle School / American Crane & Equipment Corp.
- Tamaqua Area Middle School / Ashland Technologies Inc.
- Boyertown Middle School West / Eagle Metals Inc.
- Daniel Boone Middle School / Sweet Street Desserts Inc.
- Reading Northwest Middle School / Viwinco Inc.
- Boyertown Middle School East / WORLD Electronics
- Pine Grove Area Middle School / Highwood USA
- Tri-Valley Jr.-Sr. High School / Fabcon Precast
- North Schuylkill Jr.-Sr. High School / Hydro
- Schuylkill Valley Middle School / East Penn Manufacturing
- Mahanoy Area Middle School / Cardinal Systems Inc.
- Wilson West Middle School / SOLO Laboratories Inc.
- Minersville Area Jr.-Sr. High School / Mrs. T's Pierogies
- Shenandoah Valley Jr.-Sr. High School / Solar Innovations Architectural Glazing Systems
- Conrad Weiser Middle School / Palram Americas
- Brandywine Heights Middle School / R.M. Palmer Company
- Muhlenberg Middle School / Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc.
Judges will watch each of the videos and present awards in 10 categories.
In addition, the school that receives the most online votes will win the "viewer's choice" award.
Voting will continue on the "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" website until 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The winners will then be announced on April 26 during an awards program that you can watch on 69-WFMZ-TV and on WFMZ.com. It will begin at 7:30 p.m.