WYOMISSING, Pa. – Baseball is back, baby!
"Opening day is just like the best feeling in the world," said Kayla Maurer from Tremont. "To me, baseball is my favorite sport so it's just the best day ever."
"Oh, we're excited to have the Phillies back," said George Fultz from Reading. "It's good to have fans in the stands."
As the Phillies took the field in front of non-cardboard fans for the first time in 18 months on Thursday, people also filled the seats at the Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing.
The team spirit was also good for the human spirit.
"It's the start of a new season and hope for the future," said Fultz.
"This year is definitely a lot better, more promising than last year," said Maurer.
With the return of Major League Baseball comes, too, the long-awaited return of the minor league. The Reading Fightin Phils revealed the game start times this week and fans are eager to get back to baseball in Baseballtown.
"I miss the hotdogs out there at the stadium so I'm looking forward to that," said Fultz.
"It kind of puts everyone in that mood for summer, spring — getting outdoors and having a good time," said Marty Radiosky, manager, Sly Fox Taphouse.
Some say they even plan to go to more R-Phils games than usual this year to make up for lost time.
"I missed it so much last year that I may be going to a lot more games than I would in previous years," said Jon Linton from Reading.
"So much time has been lost so we'll be going as much as we can," said Maurer.
While the Phillies didn't score any home runs on opening day, opening up a new season filled with hope is the home run baseball fans everywhere needed.