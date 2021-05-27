READING, Pa. | Since Reading police launched Operation Ceasefire 100 days ago, more than 20 different multi-jurisdictional operations were conducted to specifically reduce gun violence.
Police say they made more than 50 arrests, and between the gun buyback program and enforcement efforts, 170 guns are now off the street.
"These details have been intelligence-based operations that were designed to target gang members that have a propensity for violence and locations where violent crimes have been committed," says Chief Richard Tornielli, Reading Police Dept.
The Berks County Probation and Parole Office, which supervises more than 7,000 people countywide, plays a big role in the community engagement aspect of the initiative.
"One key component in combating the gang issue is targeting at-risk youths and diverting them into pro-social activities," says Eric Burkholder, with juvenile probation.
"We will continue to use every means necessary to combat violence in our community which includes engaging our community in the process of creating safe streets and neighborhoods," says Chief Tornielli.
According to the chief so far this year there have been 13 non-fatal shootings in Reading.
There's also been six homicides and only one remains unsolved.