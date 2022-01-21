BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Laying the smack down on a drug ring in Reading.... federal, state, county and city police all with a hand in the bust that they call "Operation Smackdown."
"These peddlers of poison in our community resulted in a historically horrific weekend in September," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Police say a drug ring was responsible for distributing a tainted heroin that landed more than a hundred people in the hospital in one weekend... killing three people.
"The outbreak overwhelmed the hospitals in Berks County," Adams said.
23 people are facing charges, including a man police call the "main suspect," 61-year-old Aurelio Carrazana Sanchez, who lived in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
"He was the ring leader, the main person responsible for those blue packets and for this drug ring," Adams said.
In several raids in the City this week, police took more than half a million dollars in drugs, 3 fully-loaded guns and lots of cash.
But the job isn't done yet.
"We reacted and stamped out the Berks County source quickly, but that does not mean the source has been totally eliminated completely. For our purpose, this is an ongoing investigation which will continue until we stamp out what we believe is the ultimate source," Adams said.
Police said while 17 people are behind bars, six people are still on the run. If you know where they are, call police or crime alert Berks County at 1-877-373-991.