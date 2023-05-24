READING, Pa. - Twelve people face charges in connection with what authorities call "Operation Special Delivery," a drug operation between Puerto Rico and Reading.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the investigation started in August of 2022.

"This investigation really developed as we continued to intercept kilos upon kilos of cocaine being shipped into the Reading area," said Adams.

Adams said a task force quickly formed with the United States Postal Service, Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Berks County Drug Task Force.

Investigators say 22-year-old Jeffrey Ramos-Perez obtained and mailed cocaine from Puerto Rico to addresses in Pennsylvania. His girlfriend, 30-year-old Jennifer Zerolo-Feleciano, allegedly conspired with him to ship the parcels.

"As part of this investigation, we not only arrested drug dealers here in the City of Reading and Berks County and also Philadelphia, but we also arrested the source of the drugs from Puerto Rico," said Adams.

Investigators said they seized $4 million worth of cocaine, and 11 of the 12 defendants are in custody.

Adams said 42-year-old Cruz Lebron-DeJesus of Philadelphia is still at large.

The following people are facing charges:

Jeffrey Ramos-Perez, age 22

Jennifer Zerolo-Feliciano, age 30

Cruz Lebron-DeJesus, age 42

Jeffrey Cedeno-Ramirez, age 41

Raquel Rivera- Maldonado, age 45

Jose Escobar-Camacho, age 39

Hector Luis Rosado-Ortiz, age 39

Javier Rosario-Bones, age 51

Rodrigo Fontanez-Cortez, age 43

David Arocho-Cortes, age 34

Grace Diaz-Rodriguez, age 29

Michel Diaz-Ramos, age 33

"It was a great seizure, a great investigation, and I think I'm most pleased with the fact that this, like some other investigations, we didn't just arrest the local dealers. We went beyond that and we arrested the source of these drugs from Puerto Rico," said Adams.

Adams said this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of LeBron-DeJesus is asked to contact the Berks County Detectives or Crime Alert Berks.