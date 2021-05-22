OLEY TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead following a Friday night crash in Oley Township, Berks County.
The Berks County Coroners Office confirms both the operator and passenger of a motorcycle were killed.
Terry Hafer, 62, and Bonnie Hafer, 62, both of Exeter Township were pronounced dead just after 11:20 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Todd Kegerise.
Terry Hafer was operating the motorcycle at the time of the incident. The deaths are being ruled accidental.
Both Terry and Bonnie Hafer were wearing helmets when the crash occurred.
The Deputy Coroner says Terry Hafer sustained multiple blunt force injuries. Bonnie Hafer sustained blunt force trauma of the head.
