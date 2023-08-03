READING, Pa. - Panel by panel, a picture of hope amid the darkness of addiction is taking shape on the back of a building at North 9th and Oley Streets in Reading.

"They're all drawn by hand, the paints are all mixed by hand," said Michael L. Miller, artist-in-residence for Albright College's Total Experience Learning Program.

It's a project commissioned by community leaders wanting to spark opioid awareness.

"They are taking individual people's recovery stories, sharing them with an artist, who interprets them into the subject matter for the mural," Miller explained.

Artist Leslie Ramos designed the first one.

"I had a sketch book with me, and I was writing down notes from what he was saying and finding important symbols in his story. Just finding key elements that I can incorporate into the design," said Ramos.

She says she connected to parts of the subject's story especially surrounding family and a shared Hispanic culture.

Her design became more refined through the process.

She says the story is meant for everyone.

"If it was up to me, I wouldn't put my name on this," Ramos said. "I would just have it there for people to enjoy and kind of stand on the sidelines."

It took several months to paint this mural with close to a thousand volunteers helping to get it done.

"I think the therapeutic aspects of just the act of painting, I think is what I see as being the most positive thing with this project," said Miller. "I mean, the results are fantastic but it's the act of making this all together that's the really beautiful part of it."

They say this is the first in what will be a series of murals telling recovery stories.