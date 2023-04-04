READING, Pa. - Applications are being accepted for funding from Berks County's share of a national settlement with drug companies over the opioid epidemic.

The Council on Chemical Abuse in Berks County will distribute more than 16 million dollars in funds from the opioid litigation settlement to help people battling addiction.

"I was out on the streets. I would take off for months at a time. I was lost," said Jeremy Baxter, who works with various organizations helping people fighting addiction.

Baxter, now three-and-a-half years clean, struggled with addiction much of his life.

"When I was using it was hopeless. There was no other way to define it," Baxter said. "I was living under the bridge down here and I had a family at home, I just chose not to go back to them because addiction was that strong."

He says resources are invaluable for people going through that struggle.

COCA Executive Director Kathleen Noll says about a half million of the funding is spoken for.

"We've committed about $200,000 to residential treatment. We've committed for this fiscal year anyway, about $50,000 to workforce development programs," said Noll. "Also [money to] another new program called Danny's Ride, which is transportation for people who are needing to get to treatment."

COCA says the funding will come in over the next 18 years. The group is encouraging organizations, agencies and even community groups to apply if they have ways to help with recovery, treatment or prevention.

"If someone has a proposal that meets one of those strategies, all they have to do is submit it," said Noll.

"There's a stigma of addiction is bad and, [people are like] 'Oh, more free Narcan kits to hand out to people who aren't going to get it,'" said Baxter. "But, I was one of those people who didn't get it, so it's like, if people weren't there to provide that stuff for me, then maybe I wouldn't be here today to help other people."

To apply for opioid settlement funding click link Berks Opioid Settlement Fund: Request for Funding Process - Council on Chemical Abuse | Your Bridge to Addiction Resources (cocaberks.org)