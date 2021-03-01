HARRISBURG, Pa. - A state grant will help the Opportunity House in Reading covert a blighted property into a living space for low-income people.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded $100,000 to the shelter, which serves homeless and low-income individuals and families.
"This grant, along with matching funds from Berks County, will be used to take a blighted property that has been vacant for 30 years and convert it into a two-unit condo," said Modesto Fiume, Opportunity House's longtime president.
The condo, Fiume added, will be used as one-bedroom and studio apartments with off-street parking and a backyard and patio space for low-income, working people.
"Since 1984, Opportunity House has focused on improving the lives of those less fortunate," Fiume said. "We empower individuals to improve their lives by providing safety, security, stability and a sense of community."
Two members of Berks County's state legislative delegation applauded the funding and the shelter's plans for spending it.
"COVID-19 and the current health pandemic has illustrated how inequitable many of our systems and services are," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi, "but this health emergency has also cast a spotlight on the lifesaving work and services Opportunity House provides in our neighborhoods to empower people, including children and working-class adults."
"I'm grateful for the work being done at Opportunity House and for Representative Rozzi's willingness to work behind the scenes in order to ensure this grant earned final approval," said state Rep. Manny Guzman. "The people of Reading have benefitted and will continue to benefit from the excellent work being done at Opportunity House."