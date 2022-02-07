Opportunity House hosts 20th annual 'Soup-er Bowl"
READING, Pa. - It's not often you get to receive a hand-off in the Soup-er Bowl.
The people behind the Opportunity House's 20th annual fundraiser made a change to the game plan, letting customers order online and pick-up some savory soups, which were all donated to the cause by local restaurants.
"We still celebrate the same principals of people giving back and people being helped in the community," said Kate Alley, Opportunity House's Chief Development Officer.
But this year being another drive-thru event didn't dwindle any support. Several locally-owned businesses were still involved, including Redner's Fresh Market. Redner's executive chef, Chef Tim, was proud to make his famous chili once again.
"Opportunity House is absolutely wonderful," said Chief Tim. "I love working with them, I've been working with them for at least 20 years as long as I can remember. Great people, great organization."
Chef Tim wasn't the only one with a hand in the pot; children at the Opportunity House's 2nd Street learning center helped to decorate the to-go bags, and several local artists took time to hand-craft a soup bowl included with every order, all to help raise money for the people in Reading who need it most.
Jim Vasil
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Opportunity House hosts 20th annual 'Soup-er Bowl"
- DoubleTree Hotel hosts job fair
- Reading highlights Black inventors at Black History Month webinar
- Man identified in deadly fire, community reaches out to help family
- Reading School District announced hiring bonuses for 2021-2022 school year
- 1 person dead, 2 injured after fire at Spring Twp. home
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- Reading's Opportunity House continues to support community with COVID vaccine clinics
- Hispanic Center, Alzheimer’s Association teaming up for virtual forum
- PennDOT trying to reassure drivers about safety after bridge collapse
Lehigh Valley News
- Ribbon cutting celebration held for new apartment complex in Bethlehem
- New restaurant in Nazareth to cater to those with specific food needs
- More potholes open up after recent heavy rains
- Hanover Twp. supervisors to vote Tuesday on Willowcrest development, Route 512 Wawa
- Tara Zrinski drops bid for Pa. House after new district line puts her on the wrong side of the street
- Man dies after pedestrian-motor vehicle crash in Allentown
- New Tripoli Bank announces leadership transition
- Faces Int., ArtsQuest, United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley announce 'Heroes' exhibition
- Cannabis consumer activists comment on legalization hearings in Harrisburg
- Allentown St. Patrick's Day parade returning in 2022
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- California votes to require paid sick leave for virus cases
- Pipeline's safeguards not working in Louisiana diesel spill
- Banker gets gets 1 year in prison in Manafort loan scheme
- Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit
- Police: 1 dead in Washington state grocery store shooting
- US indictment: Chinese firm stole Motorola trade secrets
- US approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles
- Peter Thiel leaving board of Facebook parent Meta
- Longtime CEO of Allegiant to step down, remain chairman
- Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Entertainment News
- ‘Mrs. American Pie’: Apple TV+ Orders Kristen Wiig & Laura Dern Series
- (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: IMPACT OF MAJOR AIRLINE MERGER ON FLYERS
- ‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Previews Juicy Rivalries in ‘National College Championship’
- After more than 1,000 years, this English pub is closing its doors
- ‘The Kardashians’: Hulu Sets Premiere Date — Watch Announcement (VIDEO)
- Eva Longoria Is Developing ‘Paola Santiago and the River of Tears’ Live-Action Series
- Disney+ Announces ‘Goosebumps’ Series, Jeremy Renner & Brie Larson Unscripted Titles
- ‘Raising Dion’: Jason Ritter on Pat’s Crooked Warnings and His Fave Sci-Fi Shows
- ‘American Born Chinese’ Disney+ Series Adds Michelle Yeoh & More to Cast
- Razzie nominations razz 'Diana: The Musical,' Jared Leto. See who made the list