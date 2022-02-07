READING, Pa. - It's not often you get to receive a hand-off in the Soup-er Bowl.
 
The people behind the Opportunity House's 20th annual fundraiser made a change to the game plan, letting customers order online and pick-up some savory soups, which were all donated to the cause by local restaurants.
 
"We still celebrate the same principals of people giving back and people being helped in the community," said Kate Alley, Opportunity House's Chief Development Officer.
 
But this year being another drive-thru event didn't dwindle any support. Several locally-owned businesses were still involved, including Redner's Fresh Market. Redner's executive chef, Chef Tim, was proud to make his famous chili once again.
 
"Opportunity House is absolutely wonderful," said Chief Tim. "I love working with them, I've been working with them for at least 20 years as long as I can remember. Great people, great organization."
 
Chef Tim wasn't the only one with a hand in the pot; children at the Opportunity House's 2nd Street learning center helped to decorate the to-go bags, and several local artists took time to hand-craft a soup bowl included with every order, all to help raise money for the people in Reading who need it most.
 
"Every part of this fundraising effort goes to help our most vulnerable people to help them remain safe and secure," said Alley.

