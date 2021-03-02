READING, Pa. - A state grant will help turn a building that's become a real eyesore into a place where lives are changed.
"I'm just thrilled but we just didn't know what to do with it and I just didn't want to knock her down and I had an opportunity to have it knocked down a few years ago just felt like there must be something we could do to bring it back to life," said Modesto Fiume, President of Opportunity House.
Fiume says Opportunity House helps about 1,500 low-income families every year with food, housing, and child-care. So when the chance came to renovate this old building he jumped at it.
Especially during the pandemic.
"The cost of renting units in the city has really gone up in the past year and our people were barely able to afford what they were being asked to pay pre-COVID, and costs have gone up so they're finding it much more difficult to find anything, let alone something that's safe and quality," said Fiume.
But now a $100 grant from Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development will make all the difference. Berks County will also match that amount and allow Opportunity House to turn the eyesore into two apartments and help make a real difference for families in need.
"This is something for us that is just an unbelievable dream come true, that building has been vacant for over 30 years," Fiume said.
They'd like to start working on the building later in the spring and they hope to have the first families moved in by the end of the year.