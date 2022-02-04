READING, Pa. -- A Learning Center in Berks County gave a tour to two Pennsylvania legislators Friday.
Opportunity House Learning Center on Second Street in Reading hosted a walkthrough tour for state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th) and Rep. Manny Guzman (D-127th), according to a release.
The event gave the lawmakers an opportunity to hear firsthand from parents and early childhood educators about the problems Reading area child care centers are facing.
The center said Friday, like many other child care programs across the country, it's, "just scraping by and only because early educators are paid so little."
“Opportunity House Second Street Learning Center is a Star 4 facility that provides safety, stability and education to the children we serve and their families. Thanks to the dedication of our staff we are able to provide excellent child care with very little financial resources,” president Modesto Fiume said. “The concern is that without access to quality early learning young children will miss out on developmental and academic benefits that can provide lasting impacts on a child’s success later in life.”
Schwank said the problems aren't new, but the pandemic is putting a spotlight on them.
“Having an opportunity to hear from the early childhood educators and parents that are living through these challenges right here in our own community was invaluable for me. It's important that people hear these stories and understand the scope of this problem. The 2nd Street Learning Center and child care centers like it need our support."
Guzman said the services the daycares provide is vital to ensuring children are receiving the care they need, while allowing parents to pursue their careers and earn a living.
“These small daycare owners and their employees have faced tremendous adversity over the last several years, and it is crucial that we do everything we can to support these individuals so they may continue to provide high quality childcare for years to come," Guzman said.