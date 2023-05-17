READING, Pa - It's a fundraiser first established back in 2016 that continues to raise hundreds of thousands to help homeless men, women and children in Berks County.

"So we grossed about 200,000 dollars every year, so the event continues to grow every year,” said Stacey Perlaky with Opportunity House.

The 8th Annual Wine, Women & Shoes event is set for Thursday night at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading.

“It's a fun girls night out, we are gonna have wine, fashion show, women, dinner,” said honorary co-chair Dausha Bunks.

It speaks to how popular the event is as it's already sold out, but there are still ways that you can help.

"You can actually still bid in the silent auction and you can go to our Instagram page Wine Women and Shoes underscore Berks and we'll have a link there,” said Bunks.

All of the funds go to a broad range of community outreach efforts including permanent housing, the cost of which, organizers say, continues to rise.

“It helps with our 24-hour emergency shelter. We have a Second Street Learning Center which services children ages 6 weeks old to 13 years of age,” Perlaky said. “Our inn is always full so we always need the help and support from the community."

Hundreds are expected to attend to help countless more around the county.

"Everyone wants to come together for a good cause and the whole community is coming together for everyone,” Bunks said.