coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

READING, Pa. - Opportunity House in Reading will host a COVID vaccine clinic next week at the center on N. 2nd Street. 

The clinic is scheduled for July 1 at Opportunity House Shelter at 430 N. 2nd Street. It will run from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 

The event will be held in partnership with Reading Community Pharmacy. 

Organizers of the clinic say they want to provide the services to city residents having a difficult time traveling for the vaccine. 

There will also be flu vaccines available. 

Register ahead of time by calling 610-374-4669 Ext. 245 or e-mail dpalermo@opphouse.org

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you