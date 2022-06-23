READING, Pa. - Opportunity House in Reading will host a COVID vaccine clinic next week at the center on N. 2nd Street.
The clinic is scheduled for July 1 at Opportunity House Shelter at 430 N. 2nd Street. It will run from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
The event will be held in partnership with Reading Community Pharmacy.
Organizers of the clinic say they want to provide the services to city residents having a difficult time traveling for the vaccine.
There will also be flu vaccines available.
Register ahead of time by calling 610-374-4669 Ext. 245 or e-mail dpalermo@opphouse.org.