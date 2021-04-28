READING, Pa. - An ordinance requiring payment at loading zones in Reading will go into effect on May 1st.
Once in effect, the ordinance will require drivers of vehicles parked in a loading zone in the City of Reading to pay parking meter rates for use of the space.
The change is part of revisions to the Reading parking law. City officials say this is the first change to the law in more than 10 years.
Loading zones are designed to provide retail businesses with areas for commercial vehicles to conduct loading and unloading activities. The ordinance change is intended to encourage frequent vehicle turnover in loading zones.
The change will also decrease the frequency of double-parking.
City officials say that prior to updating the ordinance, loading zone spaces were routinely abused by drivers using them for non-commercial vehicles, purposes other than commercial loading and unloading, or periods much longer than the designated time.
There will be no physical meters at the loading zones, but multiple electronic payment methods are available:
ParkMobile: Drivers pay at each space on a per-use basis using the app or by texting “Park” to 77223.
ParkMobile fleet parking: Companies register all the vehicles in their fleet to one account. Charges are billed to one credit card and businesses can add or remove vehicles at any time via the ParkMobile website.
Permit: Offered for the introductory price of $30 per vehicle per month, permits are available month-to-month for individual vehicles or fleets.
For more information, visit the Reading Parking Authority website at www.ReadingParking.com.