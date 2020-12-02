MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - In the middle of a cold, grey autumn day comes a splash of vibrant color.
"This will be something we have for decades to come," said Diana Martin with the Rodale Institute in Maxatawny Township.
A mural has appeared at the Rodale Institute, a nod to those who farm organic and keep rivers clean. Artists from Amber Art and Design in Philadelphia used inspirations from the Institute's past and present to depict how an organic farm works.
Their work of art is part of an initiative called "Grow Clean Water," part of a larger project to reduce tainted runoff water that goes into the Delaware River Watershed, which affects much of Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
"One of our biggest threats of the watershed is actually agriculture runoff, which is the idea that what we put on our farm fields whether it's chemicals, fertilizers, when we have heavy rainfall events it actually washes into our waterways," Martin said.
Officials say the Delaware River Watershed provides drinking water to more than 13 million people in cities like Wilmington, Delaware, Trenton, New Jersey, New York and Philly.
"Ultimately what we do on the land and what we do upstream impacts everybody along the way and downstream," Martin said.
It's clear they want to spread their mission far and wide, using every watercolor under the sun.
"We're just really proud of it," Martin said.