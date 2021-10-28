An area non-profit is doing its part to raise awareness and promote conservation efforts for perhaps one of the most misunderstood species on the planet.
“This is a Hoary Bat. It’s the largest bat here in Pennsylvania,” Stephanie Stronsick, who founded the Pennsylvania Bat Rescue, says as she administers fluids to a bat that was found badly dehydrated in Berks County.
Every year the volunteers with the non-profit help hundreds of bats.
“We will rescue and rehabilitate and release native bats back into their natural habitat. You don’t think about bats being in the environment a whole lot but, they’re everywhere around us,” Stronsick says. “We have a variety of permits. We also work with endangered bat species; which is a separate permit.”
In Pennsylvania, you could say bats are nature's pest control - they eat more insects than any other species.
"They are the only flying mammal in the entire world. They have really small finger bones and can get a lot of different injuries,” Stronsick notes.
But there is a new, deadly threat to bats.
White-Nose Syndrome is a cold thriving fungus that was accidentally introduced from Europe to Upstate New York in 2006. Bats in Pennsylvania aren’t able to initiate an immune response.
"It literally eats away at their wing membrane,” Stronsick explains.
She says if you find a bat on the ground, there’s a good chance it needs help.
"Very few bats that are found on the ground are not in need of help and just need to be put in a tree. However, 99% of them do need help whether it's dehydration, a wound, an injury of some sort,” Stronsick says. "We get a lot of bats after storms because they have to be out to migrate and feed."
Pennsylvania Bat Rescue is always looking for volunteers, especially to help transport bats. Things like gift cards for gas and monetary donations are also useful. The Rescue also provides educational opportunities.
You can find out more about Pennsylvania Bat Rescue on its website.