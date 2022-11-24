READING, Pa. - From Maria's on Penn Street to the Hope Rescue Mission on North Sixth Street and Haymakers on Walnut: Volunteers with area organizations served warm meals to thousands of people who could not make or afford to make their own meal and those who had no one to eat their supper with on Thanksgiving.

The Mother of Worlds Art Collective had music playing as people picked up free food, clothing, and care packages outside of Maria's.

"We like to throw shows, and we like to give back to the community," explained Astoria Sell, a partner with Mother of Worlds Art Collective who dished out dinner outside Maria's.

This is the second year Mother of Worlds Art Collective has held the event.

"Last year it was great," added Sell. "Everyone was kind."

"When we see someone smile, and they find something they really like, like a piece of clothes, a guy grabbed a robe earlier, and that was huge for them. I love seeing stuff like that because something that is warm, that is a big deal for someone, especially on a day like today," said Michael Haas, a partner with Mother of Worlds Art Collective.

Volunteers with the Hope Rescue Mission served a Thanksgiving feast to hundreds of people going through difficult times.

"We're very thankful for our army of volunteers, who have donated food today and have come in to set up the dining hall and to serve all the food to a couple hundred guests today," said Robert Turchi, CEO of the Hope Rescue Mission. "Normally, our guests will form a lunch line, and they will be served their meal from the serving kitchen. Today, we just want everyone to feel extra special so we asked them to sit down restaurant style."

Good Samaritans with Haymaker's continued their yearly tradition of delivering warm meals to people who live in apartments across Reading and feeding those who walk in on Thanksgiving, no questions asked.

"We're not taking anything home," said Joe Hoffman, president of the club. "They're so grateful that they have something to eat, and that really hits you where you like to be. I just feel great doing it."

"There are many people out there who wouldn't even have a dinner today if people like me didn't do stuff like this," said Audrey Hoffman with Haymaker's.

Volunteers we spoke with across Berks say they didn't want anyone to be or feel alone.

"It gives me goosebumps when they say 'thank you,'" said Diane Stankiewicz, a volunteer at Haymaker's.

While those receiving meals may be appreciative, the people serving them say they are also grateful for these moments.

"Yesterday, I got a phone call: A man missed the sign-up sheet at his apartment building, and he said to me, 'Am I too late?' I said, 'No.' He said, Oh thank you. I said, 'You're welcome. Have a Happy Thanksgiving, and he said, 'I will now,'" explained Haymaker. "It makes you feel good. It really does."

In addition, Holy Trinity Church of God on Buttonwood Street in Reading held a free, community Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who needed a meal, and Common Ground at Trinity Lutheran Church on Washington Street had worship and meals ready for anyone who wanted to sit down at the church or take supper to go.