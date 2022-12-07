Two organizations are teaming up to provide STEM centers at elementary schools in Berks County.

Members of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Niagara Cares visited Tilden Elementary School on Tuesday.

They assembled furniture and set up computers and 3D printers.

The state-of-the-art technology will be used to enhance students' education.

"The school gets a variety of STEM activities, and then the teachers next month will be put in a training to learn about all of the new activities and equipment that they get provided," said Allison Morimoto, with Niagara Cares.

The volunteers will visit Perry Elementary School on Wednesday to set up a similar center.