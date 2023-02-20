ALBANY TWP., Pa. – A fundraiser happening this weekend in Berks County will support the families of two fallen firefighters. However, organizers say tickets are not selling as they anticipated.
About 70 tickets out of 500 have been sold for the benefit concert happening on Saturday at the Kempton Community Center in Albany Township. The event will celebrate the lives of firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber of the New Tripoli fire company in Lehigh County.
Paris a 2005 Fleetwood High School grad.
"Zach had a wife and two small children, and Marvin has grown children, but he still had a wife and a house, and everything that all of us have in life to pay for," said Bill McQuilken, president of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli.
The two men answered their last call on Dec. 7, 2022, while battling a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
Chief Gary Kuntz Jr. of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli says the two men are "severely missed."
"Just tremendous individuals," Kuntz said of Gruber and Paris. "They were an asset to our community — not only our department. Both of the guys were great, down-to-earth guys."
With just days left until the fundraiser, organizers are sending out one final call for the community to step up.
"This is for the fallen firefighters, the families of the fallen firefighters," Kuntz said. "Come out, honor them. We are hoping for a great turnout for this event."
The concert will be held 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cover food, drinks and entertainment. Organizers do say even if turnout is lower than expected, the show for these two heroes will go on.