WEST READING, Pa. – This weekend, a fundraiser will be held in West Reading to support those impacted by last month's deadly explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company.

Organizers say their goal is to raise $20,000.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday at the Olympian Ballroom on Penn Avenue. It will feature raffles, a DJ, a bake sale and a performance by an Elvis impersonator.

Entry is free and tickets can be bought for bingo at the event.

"West Reading's great. It's a really tight-knit community," said organizer Jacob Daniels, owner of The Gem on Penn. "A lot of the businesses are out just not for themselves, but really just to help out each other, and help everyone pull through the event that happened."

Organizers say the money will go to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund. That fund has already brought in more than $600,000.