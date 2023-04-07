LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Soon, the space around the William Penn Memorial Fire Tower will be filled with worshippers for an Easter dawn service.

"I think it means a lot because it's not just one church,” said Pastor David Turley. “City-wide churches have participated."

Sunday will mark the 110th Easter dawn service at the site.

“To have a special venue, like being able to do it outside, see the sunrise,” said Turley. “It's a wonderful experience."

It's an Easter event that takes a lot of planning - planning that starts when the last service ends.

"A few days after this service, we will start a reflection time about what went wrong and what was really nice about it,” Turley said. “We are thinking of all the logistics, thinking of how to get the equipment here."

The pastor says he expects 300 plus to fill the space around the fire tower, and in the wake of the tragedy, they also plan to make mention of the Palmer victims.

"The resurrection brings a hope to those who have suffered tragedies. That's part of the message this year, that hope can bring us through,” Turley said. "I like to see the whole citywide worship here bringing the community together to worship and feel that hope. I think it helps to bring those who are grieving through."

If you plan to attend, the pastor recommends bringing a chair and something to keep you warm. The service will begin at 6:30 on Sunday and will also be broadcast live on WEEU.

“There's something about the experience being here together, worshiping in the beautiful nature that God created.”