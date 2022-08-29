READING, Pa. – Organizers are getting ready for the third annual Berks Latin Fest.
The event will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading this Saturday. It's set to run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Organizers say more than 7,000 people stopped by last year.
They say visitors can expect even more food and music this time around, with the goal of bringing people together.
"So it kind of gives us a way for all of us a way to unite and celebrate the different food, the different kind of music we have," said Alexis Frutos, event coordinator. "Just something different then any other festival around here."
Admission is $5. Kids three and under get in for free.