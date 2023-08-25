MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa - Vendors and organizers spent the Friday turning a section of Jim Dietrich Park into festival grounds for Riverfest 2023.

"I have a couple assistants helping me out this weekend too,” said Nathan Zifra with In The Mix Light & Sound.

The biggest thing to worry about when setting up sound for an outdoor show?

"The biggest variable is the weather. We keep a close eye on the weather forecast. WFMZ weather. Thank you very much,” Zifra said.

As the music stages are set, a new food vendor named "Sizzling Island" is offering Caribbean food and getting ready to serve visitors.

“We are gonna have your jerk chicken, your fuetie platters. Fuetie is the Haitian street food. Fried goods,” said Angelina Menard with Sizzling Island.

Next door to Sizzling Island, long time t-shirt vendor Arnae Art out of Sinking Spring is ready for the crowds and the economic boost.

"I would think eight to ten thousand people. It was very packed last year,” said Dave Borden with Arnae Art. "As far as economics, this is one of the better shows we will do this year."

Riverfest runs Friday through Sunday. A full lineup of performers can be found here.