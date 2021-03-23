Pennsylvania is easing masking guidelines for people who've been fully vaccinated. The move comes even as the state is seeing a slight uptick in cases, and health experts say that people still need to proceed with caution.
"I think people still should have to wear their mask, socially distance and wash their hands," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases. Urging caution, she added, "We are not out of this pandemic yet."
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is revising the state's masking order to align with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. Now, fully vaccinated people can gather with other vaccinated people without masks or social distancing. The new rules also apply to vaccinated people gathering with people from a single household who have not been vaccinated but who are considered low risk.
Some European countries have put new lockdown restrictions in place or are considering tightening their rules as cases surge. In Berks County, there have been more than 31,000 confirmed cases and more than 900 deaths.
"We saw a lull about two weeks ago here in our health system and now we're seeing somewhat of an increase in cases," Powell said. "Not like we saw before but it is trending up slightly."
Questions remain about how long vaccines will be effective in providing immunity against COVID-19, but doctors say the vaccine will likely be effective for between six months and two years. As new variants of the virus emerge, some of which are more easily transmissible, current vaccine efficacy could be put to the test.
"When you see new variants circulating, like the South African variant, the prior vaccines may not work as well for it, so we may need boosters on an annual basis to keep this under control — much like what we do with the flu shot," Powell said.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 4 million doses of vaccine. More than 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania have been fully vaccinated, including more than 40,000 people in Berks County.
"We should anticipate more variants coming," Powell added. "Our behavior now will reflect what happens a month from now."