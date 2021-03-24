DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A Boyertown-area ministry is inviting the community to gather together in commemoration of Jesus' resurrection from the dead.
Laurel Mountain Ministries will sponsor an outdoor service, dubbed "SonRise Over Laurel Mountain," at its campus on Chapel Lane in Douglass Township on Easter Sunday, April 4, from 7 until 8 a.m.
Chaplain Mark Malizzi, executive director of Thunder Outreach, will speak at the service, and members of Heaven's Thunder Band will perform both traditional and contemporary worship music.
At the end of the service, the Rev. David Johnson, executive director of the non-denominational ministry, will dedicate "The Crosses of Calvary," which stand out from the hillside with landscaping designed to look like a small piece of Jerusalem.
"The Ministries are happy to present to the community an amazing backdrop for meditation and ministry," Johnson said. "The center of the display represents the true meaning of Easter, an empty cross and resurrected Savior."
Laurel Mountain will serve a free breakfast to those who attend the service. Breakfast reservations can be made on the ministry's Facebook page or by emailing info@laurelmountainministries.org.