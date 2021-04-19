SHILLINGTON, Pa. – For the first time in many months, the Governor Mifflin School Board held an entirely in-person meeting Monday night in the intermediate school cafeteria.
Board President James Ulrich noted that the board was experimenting at the meeting with a new video system because the previous Zoom meetings received many complaints about sound quality. If the new video system passes the test, the board will resume livestreaming meetings in conjunction with COVID-safe in-person meetings.
Superintendent William McKay reported that an in-person prom for juniors and seniors will be held outdoors at the Reading Liederkranz May 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
McKay also said that graduation will be held June 4 at FirstEnergy Stadium, with a rain date of June 5. Each graduate will be allocated 4 tickets.
Other actions
The board ratified fuel bids for the 2021-22 fiscal year through the Berks County Joint Purchasing Board, to Talley Petroleum Enterprises Inc., Grantville, for unleaded gasoline at $1.82 per gallon; diesel fuel at $1.86 per gallon and heating oil at $1.83 per gallon. In comparison, 2020-21 numbers are: $1.49 per gallon, $1.75 per gallon and $1.75 per gallon, respectively.
The board also approved the following:
- A renewal agreement with GHR Education, Plymouth Meeting, to fulfill temporary support staffing needs;
- The donation of used books to the Ambohimanarina Public Primary School in Madagascar;
- The Governor Mifflin Comprehensive Plan for 2020-23;
- A dual-enrollment agreement with Reading Area Community College for the 2021-22 school year;
- A renewal agreement with The Meadows Psychiatric Center, Centre Hall, to provide continuity of care for any students hospitalized during the 2021-22 and/or 2022-23 school years;
- Agreements with Conrad Weiser Decisions program to provide special education services for four unnamed students through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year at the rate of $216.55 per day, per student;
- Renewal of a legal services consultation agreement with Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP to provide guidance concerning special education, Every Student Succeeds Act compliance, student services and student civil rights issues. The contract will also include up to six half-day face-to-face consultations and file reviews with district special education and student services administrators during the 2021-22 fiscal year at a cost of $8,400;
- An agreement with New Story Schools (Perkiomen Avenue location) to provide special education services for an unnamed student, for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, at the rate of $299 per day;
- Completion of geotechnical services for the new community center athletic facility, via a contract with Earth Engineering Inc., East Norriton, Montgomery County, to perform the scope of the work for the project at a cost of $12,600;
- A two-year contract with Republic Services, Leesport, for trash and recycling removal services from July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2023, through the Berks County Joint Purchasing Board.
In addition, the board approved three lease proposals for the following technology:
- 33 devices for personnel and administrative staff in the maintenance department and the education center at $2,696 per quarter;
- A firewall appliance at $2,351 per quarter;
- A storage area network appliance at $14,397 per quarter.