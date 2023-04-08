MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Ceremonies have been underway in Berks County and beyond to mark this Good Friday, a day Christians remember Christ's suffering and death on a cross.

Holy Guardian Angels Parish held an outdoor event tonight.

They walked and prayed at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Muhlenberg Township.

The pastor says the walk drew about 200 people last year.

It looks like even more attended tonight.

The pastor says he hopes those who took part in this event reconnected with their faith.

"What a beautiful way to close off this day as we're in quiet, in silence, and meditation. To be able to walk amongst our brothers and sisters who have gone to their rest and to be in this cemetery, a place of prayer, a place of holiness," said Father Allen Hoffa.

The procession made stops at several stations set along a path at the cemetery.