The Outstanding Young Woman scholarship program is back after taking a year off at the height of the pandemic.

WFMZ's own Mike Reinhart is emceeing for his 29th year.

The program is distributing more than $6,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in Berks County.

The winner takes home $3,000 and the title of Berks County Outstanding Young Woman.

The runner up gets $1,500, the second runner up $750, and the third runner up $300.

There are also smaller prizes for categories like aerobics and fitness, presence and presentation, scholastic achievement and interview.

The dress rehearsal was held tonight at the Kutztown Area Middle School.

Contestants say they are ready for the real event tomorrow night at 7.

"I'm so excited for this Saturday," Kutztown Area High School senior Kelly Leiby said. "We've worked really hard on the show and I've made so many new friends and everything's really built up to this one night and it's really exciting."

Contestants say they're being a little extra cautious because of the pandemic, but the mentality is the same.

