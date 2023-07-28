CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A crash on the Interstate 176 northbound exit ramp of Route 724 caused closures and detours in Cumru Township, Berks County, early Friday morning.

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services announced the changes in an email around 2:45 a.m. An update around 3:30 a.m. noted the situation would be an "extended closure," with roadways expected to open between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday.

According to the email, traffic is unable to exit from I-176 North onto Route 724, meaning all motorists must continue to Route 422. I-176 South traffic is able to access Route 724, but must take the westbound exit due to the crash, the email said.

Additionally, all westbound traffic on Route 724 is being detoured onto Gilbraltar Road in Robseon Township, prior to the I-176 interchange. All eastbound traffic on Route 724 is being detoured at I-176 and must enter the highway either northbound or southbound, the email said.