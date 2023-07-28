CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A crash on the Interstate 176 northbound ramp to Route 724 caused closures and detours in Cumru Township early Friday morning.

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services said the situation would be an "extended closure."

Cumru Police say just after 1 a.m., a truck carrying hot tar lost control and overturned while exiting north I-176 at Route 724. The tar flowed into the cab of the truck and badly burned the driver, who was taken to Reading Hospital in critical condition.

Traffic is unable to exit from I-176 North onto Route 724, and all motorists must continue to Route 422. Southbound I-176 traffic is able to access Route 724 but must use the westbound exit.

Officials say westbound traffic on Route 724 is being detoured onto Gilbraltar Road in Robseon Township, prior to the I-176 interchange. All eastbound traffic on Route 724 is being detoured at I-176 and must enter the highway either northbound or southbound.

Police say road crews were hoping to be done around 8 a.m., but they had to go pick up additional equipment, delaying the cleanup.